Elon @ Monmouth

Current Records: Elon 7-21; Monmouth 6-22

What to Know

The Elon Phoenix have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Phoenix and the Monmouth Hawks will face off in a Colonial battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at OceanFirst Bank Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Elon was expected to have a tough go of it on Thursday, and that's exactly how things played out. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 88-66 walloping at the College of Charleston Cougars' hands.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Monmouth and the Northeastern Huskies on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with the Hawks falling 77-62 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Elon is now 7-21 while Monmouth sits at 6-22. Elon is 3-17 after losses this year, Monmouth 3-18.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.