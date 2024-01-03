Who's Playing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles @ Montana State Bobcats

Current Records: Oral Roberts 6-7, Montana State 6-7

How To Watch

What to Know

After three games on the road, Montana State is heading back home. They will take on the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Montana State is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 16.5% worse than the opposition, a fact Montana State found out the hard way on Saturday. They suffered a painful 86-64 defeat at the hands of the Wildcats.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Oral Roberts ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They had just enough and edged the Pioneers out 89-86. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 159.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Oral Roberts relied on the efforts of Kareem Thompson, who shot 4-for-6 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds, and Issac McBride, who scored 23 points along with six rebounds. Thompson also posted two+ blocks for the first time this season. Jailen Bedford was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with eight rebounds.

The Bobcats now have a losing record at 6-7. As for the Golden Eagles, their victory ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-7.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's match: Montana State have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.2 threes per game. However, it's not like Oral Roberts struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.7 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Montana State is a slight 1-point favorite against Oral Roberts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

