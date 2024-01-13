Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels @ N. Alabama Lions

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 7-9, N. Alabama 7-9

How To Watch

What to Know

N. Alabama will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The N. Alabama Lions and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

N. Alabama's four-game losing streak finally came to an end on Thursday. They strolled past the Knights with points to spare, taking the game 69-53. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 14 to 3 on the offensive boards, as N. Alabama did.

Meanwhile, Eastern Kentucky entered their tilt with Cent. Arkansas with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. Everything went the Colonels' way against the Bears on Thursday as the Colonels made off with a 86-63 victory.

The Lions' win bumped their record up to 7-9. As for the Colonels, their victory ended a seven-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 7-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. N. Alabama hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.2 points per game. However, it's not like Eastern Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Eastern Kentucky and N. Alabama pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, Eastern Kentucky is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be N. Alabama's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Odds

Eastern Kentucky is a slight 1.5-point favorite against N. Alabama, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colonels as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

Series History

N. Alabama and Eastern Kentucky both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.