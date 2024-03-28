Who's Playing

Alabama Crimson Tide @ N. Carolina Tar Heels

Current Records: Alabama 23-11, N. Carolina 29-7

What to Know

A Sweet Sixteen matchup is on tap on Thursday as the N. Carolina Tar Heels and the Alabama Crimson Tide will duke it out at 9:39 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

N. Carolina earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Saturday. They took down Michigan State 85-69. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Tar Heels.

N. Carolina's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Armando Bacot, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Harrison Ingram, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Alabama and Grand Canyon couldn't quite live up to the 173-over/under that the experts had forecasted on Sunday. Alabama came out on top against Grand Canyon by a score of 72-61.

Among those leading the charge was Mark Sears, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 12 rebounds. His evening made it eight games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. Another player making a difference was Mouhamed Dioubate, who scored nine points along with five rebounds and two blocks.

N. Carolina has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won ten of their last 11 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 29-7 record this season. As for Alabama, their win bumped their record up to 23-11.

N. Carolina is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Both teams have both performed well against the spread, with N. Carolina at 21-13 and Alabama at 5-4 ATS.

N. Carolina couldn't quite finish off Alabama in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 and fell 103-101. Can N. Carolina avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

N. Carolina is a 4.5-point favorite against Alabama, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 4-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 173.5 points.

Series History

N. Carolina and Alabama both have 1 win in their last 2 games.