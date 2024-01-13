Who's Playing

Bowling Green Falcons @ N. Illinois Huskies

Current Records: Bowling Green 11-4, N. Illinois 6-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois

Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Bowling Green Falcons and the N. Illinois Huskies are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Convocation Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

On Tuesday, the Falcons beat the Bobcats 83-78. With that win, Bowling Green brought their scoring average up to 75.3 points per game.

Bowling Green got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Trey Thomas out in front who scored 20 points along with five assists. Rashaun Agee was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 12 points and 15 rebounds.

Meanwhile, N. Illinois' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fifth straight loss. They fell 95-90 to the Broncos. The defeat came about despite N. Illinois having been up 17 in the first half.

The losing side was boosted by David Coit, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and ten assists. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played.

The Falcons pushed their record up to 11-4 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.2 points per game. As for the Huskies, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost eight of their last nine games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-9 record this season.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Bowling Green have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Illinois struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Bowling Green came up short against N. Illinois when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 86-78. Can Bowling Green avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Bowling Green has won 7 out of their last 10 games against N. Illinois.