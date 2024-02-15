Who's Playing

South Dakota Coyotes @ Neb.-Omaha Mavericks

Current Records: South Dakota 10-15, Neb.-Omaha 12-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the South Dakota Coyotes and the Neb.-Omaha Mavericks are set to tip at 8:05 p.m. ET on February 15th at Baxter Arena. South Dakota is no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but South Dakota ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They came out on top against the Pioneers by a score of 92-86. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 163-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

While Neb.-Omaha couldn't quite beat the Bison on Saturday, the two-point margin was a huge improvement compared to the 21-point loss they were dealt on Thursday. The Mavericks fell just short of the Bison by a score of 81-79. Neb.-Omaha has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their loss, Neb.-Omaha saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Frankie Fidler, who scored 22 points along with six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Grant Stubblefield was another key contributor, scoring ten points along with five rebounds and two steals.

The Coyotes' win bumped their record up to 10-15. As for the Mavericks, their loss dropped their record down to 12-14.

South Dakota will be fighting an uphill battle on Thursday as the experts have pegged them as the 8.5-point underdog. This contest will be their 11th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-6 against the spread).

While only South Dakota took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, Neb.-Omaha is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 5-2 against the spread when playing at home.

Odds

Neb.-Omaha is a big 8.5-point favorite against South Dakota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

Series History

South Dakota has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Neb.-Omaha.