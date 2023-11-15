Who's Playing

Stony Brook Seawolves @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Current Records: Stony Brook 1-2, Nebraska 3-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Stony Brook Seawolves will head out on the road to face off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Stony Brook might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Monday.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 16.7% worse than the opposition, a fact Stony Brook found out the hard way. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 85-63 to the Dukes.

Stony Brook's loss came about despite a quality game from Aaron Clarke, who earned 22 points.

Meanwhile, Nebraska had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 29.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Monday. They walked away with a 64-50 victory over the Broncs.

The Seawolves now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the Cornhuskers, they pushed their record up to 3-0 with that win, which was their third straight at home.

While only Nebraska took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, Nebraska is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 16.5 points. This contest will be their fourth straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 2-1 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Stony Brook have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Nebraska struggles in that department as they've been even better at 48.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Nebraska is a big 16.5-point favorite against Stony Brook, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cornhuskers as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

