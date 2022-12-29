Who's Playing

Oral Roberts @ Nebraska Omaha

Current Records: Oral Roberts 10-3; Nebraska Omaha 5-8

What to Know

The Nebraska Omaha Mavericks haven't won a game against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles since Jan. 4 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. Nebraska Omaha has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Oral Roberts at 8:05 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at Baxter Arena. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Mavericks and the Denver Pioneers last Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Nebraska Omaha wrapped it up with an 83-66 win at home.

Meanwhile, Oral Roberts took their game at home last week with ease, bagging a 79-40 victory over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

Nebraska Omaha is now 5-8 while the Golden Eagles sit at 10-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Nebraska Omaha is 19th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76 on average. Oral Roberts' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with 84.8 points per game on average, good for 10th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:05 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:05 p.m. ET Where: Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska

Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oral Roberts have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Nebraska Omaha.