Who's Playing
Oral Roberts @ Nebraska Omaha
Current Records: Oral Roberts 10-3; Nebraska Omaha 5-8
What to Know
The Nebraska Omaha Mavericks haven't won a game against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles since Jan. 4 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. Nebraska Omaha has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Oral Roberts at 8:05 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at Baxter Arena. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Mavericks and the Denver Pioneers last Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Nebraska Omaha wrapped it up with an 83-66 win at home.
Meanwhile, Oral Roberts took their game at home last week with ease, bagging a 79-40 victory over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.
Nebraska Omaha is now 5-8 while the Golden Eagles sit at 10-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Nebraska Omaha is 19th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76 on average. Oral Roberts' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with 84.8 points per game on average, good for 10th best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Oral Roberts have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Nebraska Omaha.
- Jan 27, 2022 - Oral Roberts 100 vs. Nebraska Omaha 88
- Jan 01, 2022 - Oral Roberts 107 vs. Nebraska Omaha 62
- Jan 03, 2021 - Oral Roberts 86 vs. Nebraska Omaha 75
- Jan 02, 2021 - Oral Roberts 95 vs. Nebraska Omaha 83
- Mar 08, 2020 - Oral Roberts 79 vs. Nebraska Omaha 52
- Feb 12, 2020 - Oral Roberts 81 vs. Nebraska Omaha 78
- Jan 04, 2020 - Nebraska Omaha 74 vs. Oral Roberts 67
- Feb 28, 2019 - Oral Roberts 84 vs. Nebraska Omaha 80
- Dec 30, 2018 - Oral Roberts 87 vs. Nebraska Omaha 84
- Feb 22, 2018 - Oral Roberts 83 vs. Nebraska Omaha 75
- Dec 30, 2017 - Oral Roberts 93 vs. Nebraska Omaha 74
- Feb 16, 2017 - Nebraska Omaha 83 vs. Oral Roberts 76
- Jan 21, 2017 - Oral Roberts 103 vs. Nebraska Omaha 86
- Feb 25, 2016 - Nebraska Omaha 102 vs. Oral Roberts 98
- Jan 23, 2016 - Nebraska Omaha 85 vs. Oral Roberts 79