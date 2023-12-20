Who's Playing

UC Irvine Anteaters @ New Mexico Lobos

Current Records: UC Irvine 7-4, New Mexico 10-1

What to Know

The UC Irvine Anteaters will head out on the road to face off against the New Mexico Lobos at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at The Pit. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

UC Irvine scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They put a hurting on the Coyotes at home to the tune of 121-78. The victory was some much needed relief for UC Irvine as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, New Mexico waltzed into their match Friday with eight straight wins but they left with nine. They dodged a bullet and finished off the Aggies 73-72.

New Mexico's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Donovan Dent, who scored 14 points along with six assists and four steals. JT Toppin was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The Anteaters' win was their fourth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 7-4. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 93.8 points per game. As for the Lobos, their win ended a three-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 10-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as UC Irvine and New Mexico are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UC Irvine hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.5 points per game. However, it's not like New Mexico struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UC Irvine is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. UC Irvine and New Mexico have both performed well against the spread, with UC Irvine at 8-2 and New Mexico at 0-2 ATS.

Odds

New Mexico is a big 8.5-point favorite against UC Irvine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lobos as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

