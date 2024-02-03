Who's Playing

Houston Chr. Huskies @ Nicholls State Colonels

Current Records: Houston Chr. 5-14, Nicholls State 10-10

What to Know

After three games on the road, Nicholls State is heading back home. They and the Houston Chr. Huskies will face off in a Southland battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at David R. Stopher Gymnasium. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Nicholls State will stroll into this one as the favorite.

It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Nicholls State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 87-84 win over the Lions. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 15% worse than the opposition, a fact Houston Chr. found out the hard way on Monday. They suffered a painful 80-58 loss at the hands of the Lions. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Houston Chr. in their matchups with the Lions: they've now lost four in a row.

The Colonels are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a massive bump to their 10-10 record this season. As for the Huskies, their loss dropped their record down to 5-14.

Nicholls State didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Huskies when the teams last played back in January, but they still walked away with a 98-94 victory. Will Nicholls State repeat their success, or do the Huskies have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Nicholls State is a big 10-point favorite against Houston Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colonels as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

Series History

Nicholls State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Houston Chr..