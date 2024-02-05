Who's Playing

Northwestern State Demons @ Nicholls State Colonels

Current Records: Northwestern State 6-16, Nicholls State 10-10

What to Know

Northwestern State is 2-8 against the Colonels since March of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Both teams will face off in a Southland battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at David R. Stopher Gymnasium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Northwestern State came into Saturday's game having lost three straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They walked away with a 70-57 win over the Lions on Saturday. The victory was just what Northwestern State needed coming off of a 89-65 loss in their prior match.

Meanwhile, Nicholls State waltzed into their match on Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against the Huskies by a score of 83-73.

The Demons' win bumped their record up to 6-16. As for the Colonels, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-10 record this season.

Northwestern State is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Northwestern State is playing as the underdog, but their 7-11 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

While fans of Nicholls State and the Demons were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Looking ahead, Nicholls State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Bettors picking Northwestern State against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Nicholls State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Northwestern State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Colonels slightly, as the game opened with the Colonels as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

Nicholls State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern State.