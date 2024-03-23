Who's Playing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Norfolk State Spartans

Current Records: Alabama A&M 10-21, Norfolk State 21-10

When: Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia

What to Know

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Norfolk State Spartans are set to clash at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in a SWAC postseason contest. Norfolk State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Alabama A&M, who comes in off a win.

Austin Peay typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Alabama A&M proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with an 81-71 win over the Governors. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.6% better than the opposition, as Alabama A&M's was.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Norfolk State's good fortune finally ran out on Friday. They took a 80-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bison.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Christian Ings, who scored 11 points along with five assists and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Jamarii Thomas, who scored 14 points along with four steals.

The Bulldogs are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-22 record this season. As for the Spartans, their defeat dropped their record down to 22-11.

Alabama A&M came up short against Norfolk State in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, falling 89-83. Can Alabama A&M avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Norfolk State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.