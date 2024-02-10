Who's Playing

Hofstra Pride @ North Carolina A&T Aggies

Current Records: Hofstra 14-10, North Carolina A&T 7-17

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the North Carolina A&T Aggies and the Hofstra Pride are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Corbett Sports Center.

North Carolina A&T was expected to have a tough go of it on Thursday, and, well, they did. They were the victim of a painful 80-58 defeat at the hands of the Cougars. North Carolina A&T has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

North Carolina A&T's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Nikolaos Chitikoudis, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Camian Shell who scored 16 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Hofstra waltzed into their contest on Thursday with two straight wins but they left with three. They secured a 63-59 W over the Pirates. The score was all tied up 27-27 at the break, but Hofstra was the better team in the second half.

Hofstra's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Tyler Thomas, who scored 28 points. That makes it three consecutive games in which Thomas has scored at least a third of Hofstra's points. Another player making a difference was Darlinstone Dubar, who scored 16 points along with two blocks.

The Aggies' loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 7-17. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 58.7 points per game. As for the Pride, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a massive bump to their 14-10 record this season.

North Carolina A&T came out on top in a nail-biter against the Pride when the teams last played back in December of 2022, sneaking past 81-79. Does North Carolina A&T have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Pride turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

North Carolina A&T and Hofstra both have 1 win in their last 2 games.