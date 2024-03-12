Who's Playing

Louisville Cardinals @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: Louisville 8-23, North Carolina State 17-14

What to Know

Louisville has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the North Carolina State Wolfpack are set to clash at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Capital One Arena in an ACC postseason contest. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On Saturday, the Cardinals came up short against the Eagles and fell 67-61. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Louisville in their matchups with Boston College: they've now lost four in a row.

Despite their loss, Louisville saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, who almost dropped a double-double on 14 points and nine rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Less helpful for Louisville was Skyy Clark's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, North Carolina State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 81-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Panthers.

Jayden Taylor put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 28 points along with seven rebounds and two steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

The Cardinals have been struggling recently as they've lost eight of their last nine matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-23 record this season. As for the Wolfpack, they dropped their record down to 17-14 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

Louisville came up short against North Carolina State in their previous matchup back in January, falling 89-83. Can Louisville avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Louisville has won 5 out of their last 9 games against North Carolina State.