Who's Playing

Va. Tech Hokies @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: Va. Tech 10-7, North Carolina State 13-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: The CW Network

The CW Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Va. Tech Hokies are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at PNC Arena. North Carolina State will be strutting in after a win while Va. Tech will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Tuesday, the Wolfpack earned a 83-76 win over the Demon Deacons. North Carolina State was down 41-29 with 3:16 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy seven-point win.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead North Carolina State to victory, but perhaps none more so than DJ Horne, who scored 21 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Ben Middlebrooks, who scored 14 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Hokies couldn't handle the Cavaliers on Wednesday and fell 65-57. Va. Tech has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Wolfpack are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 13-4 record this season. As for the Hokies, their loss was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 10-7.

North Carolina State took their victory against Va. Tech in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 by a conclusive 97-77. With North Carolina State ahead 53-26 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Series History

Va. Tech has won 5 out of their last 9 games against North Carolina State.