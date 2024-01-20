Who's Playing
Va. Tech Hokies @ North Carolina State Wolfpack
Current Records: Va. Tech 10-7, North Carolina State 13-4
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: The CW Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Va. Tech Hokies are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at PNC Arena. North Carolina State will be strutting in after a win while Va. Tech will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Last Tuesday, the Wolfpack earned a 83-76 win over the Demon Deacons. North Carolina State was down 41-29 with 3:16 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy seven-point win.
Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead North Carolina State to victory, but perhaps none more so than DJ Horne, who scored 21 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Ben Middlebrooks, who scored 14 points along with six rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Hokies couldn't handle the Cavaliers on Wednesday and fell 65-57. Va. Tech has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
The Wolfpack are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 13-4 record this season. As for the Hokies, their loss was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 10-7.
North Carolina State took their victory against Va. Tech in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 by a conclusive 97-77. With North Carolina State ahead 53-26 at the half, the game was all but over already.
Series History
Va. Tech has won 5 out of their last 9 games against North Carolina State.
- Mar 08, 2023 - North Carolina State 97 vs. Va. Tech 77
- Jan 07, 2023 - North Carolina State 73 vs. Va. Tech 69
- Jan 19, 2022 - Va. Tech 62 vs. North Carolina State 59
- Jan 04, 2022 - North Carolina State 68 vs. Va. Tech 63
- Jan 11, 2020 - Va. Tech 72 vs. North Carolina State 58
- Feb 02, 2019 - Va. Tech 47 vs. North Carolina State 24
- Feb 07, 2018 - Va. Tech 85 vs. North Carolina State 75
- Jan 04, 2017 - North Carolina State 104 vs. Va. Tech 78
- Jan 02, 2016 - Va. Tech 73 vs. North Carolina State 68