Who's Playing
South Dakota @ North Dakota State
Current Records: South Dakota 8-8; North Dakota State 5-11
What to Know
The South Dakota Coyotes have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the North Dakota State Bison and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 27 of 2021. South Dakota and North Dakota State will face off in a Summit battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Scheels Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
After constant struggles on the road, the Coyotes have finally found some success away from home. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Thursday, sneaking past 62-60.
Meanwhile, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday North Dakota State proved too difficult a challenge. North Dakota State managed a 65-59 victory over South Dakota State.
The wins brought South Dakota up to 8-8 and the Bison to 5-11. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Coyotes are 352nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.1 on average. North Dakota State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 361st fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
North Dakota State have won 11 out of their last 16 games against South Dakota.
- Feb 07, 2022 - North Dakota State 76 vs. South Dakota 74
- Jan 27, 2022 - North Dakota State 74 vs. South Dakota 62
- Mar 08, 2021 - North Dakota State 79 vs. South Dakota 75
- Feb 28, 2021 - North Dakota State 89 vs. South Dakota 77
- Feb 27, 2021 - South Dakota 80 vs. North Dakota State 71
- Dec 11, 2020 - North Dakota State 74 vs. South Dakota 67
- Feb 19, 2020 - North Dakota State 77 vs. South Dakota 74
- Jan 15, 2020 - North Dakota State 72 vs. South Dakota 70
- Feb 28, 2019 - South Dakota 75 vs. North Dakota State 65
- Dec 29, 2018 - North Dakota State 71 vs. South Dakota 65
- Feb 03, 2018 - South Dakota 76 vs. North Dakota State 72
- Jan 06, 2018 - North Dakota State 84 vs. South Dakota 79
- Feb 04, 2017 - South Dakota 76 vs. North Dakota State 66
- Jan 11, 2017 - North Dakota State 70 vs. South Dakota 69
- Feb 11, 2016 - South Dakota 72 vs. North Dakota State 58
- Jan 13, 2016 - North Dakota State 66 vs. South Dakota 65