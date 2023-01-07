Who's Playing

South Dakota @ North Dakota State

Current Records: South Dakota 8-8; North Dakota State 5-11

What to Know

The South Dakota Coyotes have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the North Dakota State Bison and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 27 of 2021. South Dakota and North Dakota State will face off in a Summit battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Scheels Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

After constant struggles on the road, the Coyotes have finally found some success away from home. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Thursday, sneaking past 62-60.

Meanwhile, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday North Dakota State proved too difficult a challenge. North Dakota State managed a 65-59 victory over South Dakota State.

The wins brought South Dakota up to 8-8 and the Bison to 5-11. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Coyotes are 352nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.1 on average. North Dakota State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 361st fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota

Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Dakota State have won 11 out of their last 16 games against South Dakota.