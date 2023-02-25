Who's Playing
Western Illinois @ North Dakota State
Current Records: Western Illinois 16-12; North Dakota State 13-16
What to Know
The Western Illinois Leathernecks are on the road again on Saturday and play against the North Dakota State Bison at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Scheels Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
While not quite a landslide, the game between WIU and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as the Leathernecks wrapped it up with an 81-70 win on the road.
Meanwhile, the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday North Dakota State proved too difficult a challenge. North Dakota State netted a 73-64 victory.
The wins brought WIU up to 16-12 and North Dakota State to 13-16. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Leathernecks rank 34th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.9 on average. Less enviably, the Bison are 361st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only nine on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota
Series History
North Dakota State have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Western Illinois.
- Dec 19, 2022 - Western Illinois 79 vs. North Dakota State 60
- Feb 10, 2022 - North Dakota State 84 vs. Western Illinois 81
- Jan 15, 2022 - Western Illinois 90 vs. North Dakota State 79
- Jan 03, 2021 - North Dakota State 78 vs. Western Illinois 67
- Jan 02, 2021 - North Dakota State 68 vs. Western Illinois 50
- Jan 30, 2020 - North Dakota State 70 vs. Western Illinois 49
- Jan 02, 2020 - North Dakota State 94 vs. Western Illinois 74
- Mar 11, 2019 - North Dakota State 76 vs. Western Illinois 73
- Feb 02, 2019 - North Dakota State 78 vs. Western Illinois 76
- Jan 10, 2019 - North Dakota State 85 vs. Western Illinois 69
- Feb 22, 2018 - Western Illinois 82 vs. North Dakota State 74
- Jan 27, 2018 - North Dakota State 80 vs. Western Illinois 69
- Feb 18, 2017 - North Dakota State 100 vs. Western Illinois 91
- Jan 21, 2017 - North Dakota State 89 vs. Western Illinois 57
- Feb 17, 2016 - North Dakota State 63 vs. Western Illinois 54
- Jan 23, 2016 - North Dakota State 65 vs. Western Illinois 52