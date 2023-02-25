Who's Playing

Western Illinois @ North Dakota State

Current Records: Western Illinois 16-12; North Dakota State 13-16

What to Know

The Western Illinois Leathernecks are on the road again on Saturday and play against the North Dakota State Bison at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Scheels Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

While not quite a landslide, the game between WIU and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as the Leathernecks wrapped it up with an 81-70 win on the road.

Meanwhile, the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday North Dakota State proved too difficult a challenge. North Dakota State netted a 73-64 victory.

The wins brought WIU up to 16-12 and North Dakota State to 13-16. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Leathernecks rank 34th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.9 on average. Less enviably, the Bison are 361st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only nine on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota

Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Dakota State have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Western Illinois.