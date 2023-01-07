Who's Playing

South Dakota State @ North Dakota

Current Records: South Dakota State 7-9; North Dakota 6-10

What to Know

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks are 0-10 against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits since December of 2017, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Fighting Hawks have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome South Dakota State at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

North Dakota was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 62-60 to the South Dakota Coyotes.

Meanwhile, South Dakota State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 65-59 to the North Dakota State Bison.

The losses put North Dakota at 6-10 and South Dakota State at 7-9. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Fighting Hawks are stumbling into the game with the 23rd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.2 on average. The Jackrabbits have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 53rd worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Dakota State have won all of the games they've played against North Dakota in the last nine years.