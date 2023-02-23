Who's Playing

Western Illinois @ North Dakota

Current Records: Western Illinois 15-12; North Dakota 11-18

What to Know

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Western Illinois Leathernecks and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 29 of 2021. North Dakota and WIU will face off in a Summit battle at noon ET on Thursday at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. The Fighting Hawks will be strutting in after a victory while WIU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

North Dakota was able to grind out a solid victory over the UMKC Roos this past Saturday, winning 81-73.

Meanwhile, WIU received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 82-69 to the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies.

North Dakota is now 11-18 while the Leathernecks sit at 15-12. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Fighting Hawks have allowed their opponents to shoot 47% from the floor on average, which is the sixth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. WIU has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.30% from the floor on average, which is the 30th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 12 p.m. ET

Thursday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

Series History

North Dakota have won five out of their last nine games against Western Illinois.