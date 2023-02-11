Who's Playing
Western Michigan @ Northern Illinois
Current Records: Western Michigan 6-18; Northern Illinois 10-14
What to Know
Get ready for a Mid-American battle as the Western Michigan Broncos and the Northern Illinois Huskies will face off at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
WMU came up short against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks on Tuesday, falling 85-78.
Meanwhile, NIU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 82-76 to the Ohio Bobcats.
The Broncos are expected to lose this next one by 4. Now might not be the best time to take WMU against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.
WMU is now 6-18 while NIU sits at 10-14. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: WMU is stumbling into the matchup with the 354th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.8 on average. The Huskies have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 31st worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.90
Odds
The Huskies are a 4-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -108
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Northern Illinois and Western Michigan both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Jan 31, 2023 - Northern Illinois 73 vs. Western Michigan 59
- Feb 01, 2022 - Northern Illinois 75 vs. Western Michigan 56
- Mar 02, 2021 - Western Michigan 73 vs. Northern Illinois 63
- Feb 29, 2020 - Western Michigan 72 vs. Northern Illinois 69
- Jan 25, 2020 - Northern Illinois 58 vs. Western Michigan 52
- Feb 26, 2019 - Northern Illinois 70 vs. Western Michigan 65
- Feb 12, 2019 - Western Michigan 76 vs. Northern Illinois 74
- Feb 17, 2018 - Northern Illinois 75 vs. Western Michigan 67
- Jan 27, 2018 - Western Michigan 79 vs. Northern Illinois 72
- Feb 28, 2017 - Western Michigan 70 vs. Northern Illinois 56
- Feb 11, 2017 - Western Michigan 76 vs. Northern Illinois 67
- Mar 07, 2016 - Northern Illinois 56 vs. Western Michigan 50
- Feb 27, 2016 - Northern Illinois 76 vs. Western Michigan 67
- Jan 16, 2016 - Western Michigan 83 vs. Northern Illinois 69