Who's Playing

Western Michigan @ Northern Illinois

Current Records: Western Michigan 6-18; Northern Illinois 10-14

What to Know

Get ready for a Mid-American battle as the Western Michigan Broncos and the Northern Illinois Huskies will face off at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

WMU came up short against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks on Tuesday, falling 85-78.

Meanwhile, NIU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 82-76 to the Ohio Bobcats.

The Broncos are expected to lose this next one by 4. Now might not be the best time to take WMU against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.

WMU is now 6-18 while NIU sits at 10-14. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: WMU is stumbling into the matchup with the 354th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.8 on average. The Huskies have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 31st worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.90

Odds

The Huskies are a 4-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Northern Illinois and Western Michigan both have seven wins in their last 14 games.