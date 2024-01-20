Who's Playing

Penn State Nittany Lions @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Current Records: Penn State 9-9, Ohio State 12-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $13.13

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Value City Arena. Ohio State is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Penn State in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Even though Penn State has not done well against Wisconsin recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Tuesday. The Nittany Lions managed a 87-83 win over the Badgers. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Kanye Clary and Ace Baldwin Jr. were among the main playmakers for Penn State as the former scored 27 points and the latter scored 20 points along with five assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Nick Kern Jr., who scored 15 points.

Meanwhile, Ohio State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. They took a 73-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wolverines. Ohio State has not had much luck with Michigan recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Despite the defeat, Ohio State had strong showings from Bruce Thornton, who scored 19 points along with six rebounds and three steals, and Felix Okpara, who scored ten points along with nine rebounds and four blocks. Okpara hasn't dropped below two blocks for three straight games.

Ohio State struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The win got the Nittany Lions back to even at 9-9. As for the Buckeyes, they bumped their record down to 12-5 with that loss, which was their 12th straight on the road dating back to last season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Penn State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.9 points per game. However, it's not like Ohio State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Penn State came out on top in a nail-biter against Ohio State in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, sneaking past 83-80. The rematch might be a little tougher for Penn State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Ohio State is a big 9.5-point favorite against Penn State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buckeyes as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Ohio State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Penn State.