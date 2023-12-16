Who's Playing

UCLA Bruins @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Current Records: UCLA 5-3, Ohio State 8-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UCLA Bruins will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in a holiday battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at State Farm Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

After a 86-77 finish the last time they played, UCLA and Villanova decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Bruins fell 65-56 to the Wildcats on Saturday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points UCLA has scored all season.

Despite their defeat, UCLA saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Adem Bona, who scored 11 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, Ohio State unfortunately witnessed the end of their seven-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell just short of the Nittany Lions by a score of 83-80. Ohio State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Zed Key, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Bruce Thornton, who scored 17 points.

Even though they lost, Ohio State were working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Penn State only posted 11 assists.

The Bruins' loss ended a four-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 5-3. As for the Buckeyes, their defeat was their tenth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 8-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UCLA have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Ohio State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UCLA came up short against Ohio State in their previous meeting back in December of 2020, falling 77-70. Can UCLA avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Ohio State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against UCLA.