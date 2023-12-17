Who's Playing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles @ Okla. State Cowboys

Current Records: Oral Roberts 4-5, Okla. State 4-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Oral Roberts is 0-4 against Okla. State since November of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the Okla. State Cowboys at 5:00 p.m. ET at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Oral Roberts is hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 21 to 7 on offense, a fact Oral Roberts found out the hard way on Tuesday. They fell 82-76 to the Red Raiders.

Oral Roberts' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Kareem Thompson, who scored 21 points along with six assists and five rebounds, and Jailen Bedford who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 1 assists. Those 26 points set a new season-high mark for Bedford.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys strolled past the Golden Hurricane with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 72-57.

Okla. State can attribute much of their success to Quion Williams, who scored 12 points along with seven rebounds and three steals, and Javon Small, who scored 18 points along with six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Williams has scored all season.

The Golden Eagles now have a losing record at 4-5. As for the Cowboys, their win bumped their record up to an identical 4-5.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's game: Oral Roberts have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.8 threes per game. However, it's not like Okla. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.7 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Oral Roberts and Okla. State were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in November of 2021, but Oral Roberts came up empty-handed after a 78-77 defeat. Can Oral Roberts avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Okla. State has won all of the games they've played against Oral Roberts in the last 6 years.