Halftime Report

N. Carolina is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 36-28 lead against Oklahoma.

If N. Carolina keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-3 in no time. On the other hand, Oklahoma will have to make due with a 10-1 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

N. Carolina Tar Heels @ Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: N. Carolina 7-3, Oklahoma 10-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Oklahoma Sooners will take on the N. Carolina Tar Heels in a holiday battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at at Spectrum Center. Oklahoma will be coming into the match with an undefeated record on the line.

Oklahoma has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matchups by 21 points or more this season. They blew past the Phoenix, posting a 81-47 win at home. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 24.5 in Oklahoma's favor.

Oklahoma can attribute much of their success to Rivaldo Soares, who scored 13 points along with five rebounds. Otega Oweh was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with seven steals.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but N. Carolina and Kentucky didn't disappoint and broke past the 163.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Tar Heels fell to the Wildcats 87-83. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from RJ Davis, who scored 27 points along with seven rebounds. The match was his sixth in a row with at least 22.4 points. Another player making a difference was Cormac Ryan, who scored 20 points.

The Sooners' victory was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 10-0. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.0 points per game. As for the Tar Heels, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 7-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Oklahoma have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

N. Carolina is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Oklahoma, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 156 points.

