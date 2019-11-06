How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Oklahoma State (home) vs. Oral Roberts (away)

Last Season Records: Oklahoma State 12-20; Oral Roberts 11-21

What to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles will face off at 8 p.m. ET November 6th at Gallagher-Iba Arena to kick off their 2019 seasons. Oklahoma State struggled last season, ending up 12-20. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Oral Roberts (11-21), either, so the team is looking forward to a new start.

Oklahoma State has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 16-point favorite against the Golden Eagles.

Over/Under: 152

Series History

Oklahoma State won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.