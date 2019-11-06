How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game

How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts basketball game

Who's Playing

Oklahoma State (home) vs. Oral Roberts (away)

Last Season Records: Oklahoma State 12-20; Oral Roberts 11-21

What to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles will face off at 8 p.m. ET November 6th at Gallagher-Iba Arena to kick off their 2019 seasons. Oklahoma State struggled last season, ending up 12-20. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Oral Roberts (11-21), either, so the team is looking forward to a new start.

Oklahoma State has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

  • When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN Plus
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 16-point favorite against the Golden Eagles.

Over/Under: 152

Series History

Oklahoma State won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.

  • Nov 16, 2017 - Oklahoma State 91 vs. Oral Roberts 48
