How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Oral Roberts: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma State (home) vs. Oral Roberts (away)
Last Season Records: Oklahoma State 12-20; Oral Roberts 11-21
What to Know
The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles will face off at 8 p.m. ET November 6th at Gallagher-Iba Arena to kick off their 2019 seasons. Oklahoma State struggled last season, ending up 12-20. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Oral Roberts (11-21), either, so the team is looking forward to a new start.
Oklahoma State has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cowboys are a big 16-point favorite against the Golden Eagles.
Over/Under: 152
Series History
Oklahoma State won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 16, 2017 - Oklahoma State 91 vs. Oral Roberts 48
