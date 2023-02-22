Who's Playing
Southern Miss @ Old Dominion
Current Records: Southern Miss 24-5; Old Dominion 17-11
What to Know
The Old Dominion Monarchs will be returning home after a four-game road trip. The Monarchs and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chartway Arena. Old Dominion earned a 68-58 win in their most recent contest against Southern Miss in January of 2020.
Old Dominion strolled past the App. State Mountaineers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 74-63.
Meanwhile, Southern Miss had enough points to win and then some against the Georgia Southern Eagles this past Saturday, taking their matchup 73-62.
Their wins bumped Old Dominion to 17-11 and the Golden Eagles to 24-5. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Old Dominion have won four out of their last six games against Southern Miss.
- Jan 30, 2020 - Old Dominion 68 vs. Southern Miss 58
- Mar 06, 2019 - Southern Miss 59 vs. Old Dominion 52
- Jan 19, 2019 - Old Dominion 76 vs. Southern Miss 62
- Feb 08, 2018 - Old Dominion 68 vs. Southern Miss 63
- Jan 12, 2017 - Old Dominion 54 vs. Southern Miss 50
- Jan 09, 2016 - Southern Miss 73 vs. Old Dominion 71