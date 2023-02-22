Who's Playing

Southern Miss @ Old Dominion

Current Records: Southern Miss 24-5; Old Dominion 17-11

What to Know

The Old Dominion Monarchs will be returning home after a four-game road trip. The Monarchs and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chartway Arena. Old Dominion earned a 68-58 win in their most recent contest against Southern Miss in January of 2020.

Old Dominion strolled past the App. State Mountaineers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 74-63.

Meanwhile, Southern Miss had enough points to win and then some against the Georgia Southern Eagles this past Saturday, taking their matchup 73-62.

Their wins bumped Old Dominion to 17-11 and the Golden Eagles to 24-5. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Old Dominion have won four out of their last six games against Southern Miss.