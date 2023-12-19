Who's Playing

John Brown Golden Eagles @ Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Current Records: John Brown 0-1, Oral Roberts 4-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Oral Roberts is 3-0 against John Brown since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles will be home for the holidays to greet the John Brown Golden Eagles at 8:00 p.m. ET at Mabee Center. Oral Roberts will be looking to keep their 19-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 18 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Oral Roberts found out the hard way on Sunday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 81-60 to the Cowboys. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Oral Roberts has scored all season.

Oral Roberts' defeat came about despite a quality game from Jailen Bedford, who scored 13 points along with five rebounds.

Oral Roberts struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, John Brown had to start their season on the road back in November, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They were completely outmatched by the Bears on the road and fell 96-70. John Brown was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The Golden Eagles' loss dropped their record down to 4-6. As for the Golden Eagles, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's contest: Oral Roberts have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.3 threes per game. However, it's not like John Brown struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Oral Roberts against John Brown in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 as the team secured a 95-62 victory. Does Oral Roberts have another victory up their sleeve, or will John Brown turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Oral Roberts has won all of the games they've played against John Brown in the last 8 years.