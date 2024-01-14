Halftime Report

St. Thomas and Oral Roberts have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. St. Thomas has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Oral Roberts 46-33.

St. Thomas came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

St. Thomas Tommies @ Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Current Records: St. Thomas 12-6, Oral Roberts 8-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Oral Roberts is 5-0 against St. Thomas since January of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Summit battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Mabee Center. Oral Roberts is expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

Last Thursday, the Golden Eagles didn't have too much trouble with the Coyotes at home as they won 84-66.

Meanwhile, St. Thomas unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Thursday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 81-80 to the Jackrabbits. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 114 points.

The victory got the Golden Eagles back to even at 8-8. As for the Tommies, their loss ended a nine-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 12-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Oral Roberts haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like St. Thomas struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Oral Roberts beat St. Thomas 70-65 when the teams last played back in March of 2023. Does Oral Roberts have another victory up their sleeve, or will St. Thomas turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Oral Roberts is a slight 1-point favorite against St. Thomas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oral Roberts has won all of the games they've played against St. Thomas in the last 2 years.