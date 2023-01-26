Who's Playing
Denver @ Oral Roberts
Current Records: Denver 12-10; Oral Roberts 17-4
What to Know
The Denver Pioneers haven't won a game against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles since Feb. 20 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. Denver's road trip will continue as they head to Mabee Center at 8 p.m. ET to face off against Oral Roberts. The Golden Eagles should still be feeling good after a win, while the Pioneers will be looking to get back in the win column.
Denver ended up a good deal behind the South Dakota State Jackrabbits when they played this past Saturday, losing 76-61.
Meanwhile, Oral Roberts had enough points to win and then some against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks this past Saturday, taking their contest 84-72.
Denver is now 12-10 while Oral Roberts sits at 17-4. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Pioneers rank seventh in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 50% on the season. The Golden Eagles have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 84.2 points per game on average, good for seventh best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Oral Roberts and Denver both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Oral Roberts 80 vs. Denver 62
- Jan 29, 2022 - Oral Roberts 89 vs. Denver 80
- Dec 30, 2021 - Oral Roberts 83 vs. Denver 66
- Jan 16, 2021 - Oral Roberts 91 vs. Denver 82
- Jan 15, 2021 - Oral Roberts 88 vs. Denver 84
- Feb 20, 2020 - Denver 100 vs. Oral Roberts 96
- Feb 01, 2020 - Oral Roberts 86 vs. Denver 77
- Feb 07, 2019 - Oral Roberts 78 vs. Denver 65
- Jan 20, 2019 - Denver 74 vs. Oral Roberts 58
- Mar 04, 2018 - Denver 90 vs. Oral Roberts 88
- Feb 18, 2018 - Denver 66 vs. Oral Roberts 65
- Jan 20, 2018 - Denver 73 vs. Oral Roberts 64
- Jan 31, 2017 - Denver 93 vs. Oral Roberts 69
- Dec 28, 2016 - Denver 77 vs. Oral Roberts 73
- Feb 19, 2016 - Oral Roberts 62 vs. Denver 58
- Jan 06, 2016 - Denver 78 vs. Oral Roberts 75