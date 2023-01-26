Who's Playing

Denver @ Oral Roberts

Current Records: Denver 12-10; Oral Roberts 17-4

What to Know

The Denver Pioneers haven't won a game against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles since Feb. 20 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. Denver's road trip will continue as they head to Mabee Center at 8 p.m. ET to face off against Oral Roberts. The Golden Eagles should still be feeling good after a win, while the Pioneers will be looking to get back in the win column.

Denver ended up a good deal behind the South Dakota State Jackrabbits when they played this past Saturday, losing 76-61.

Meanwhile, Oral Roberts had enough points to win and then some against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks this past Saturday, taking their contest 84-72.

Denver is now 12-10 while Oral Roberts sits at 17-4. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Pioneers rank seventh in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 50% on the season. The Golden Eagles have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 84.2 points per game on average, good for seventh best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oral Roberts and Denver both have eight wins in their last 16 games.