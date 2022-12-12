Who's Playing

Liberty @ Oral Roberts

Current Records: Liberty 6-3; Oral Roberts 7-3

What to Know

The Liberty Flames have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Mabee Center. Both teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games.

The sound you heard last week was the absolute smackdown Liberty laid on the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons.

Meanwhile, the Cent. Arkansas Bears typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Oral Roberts proved too difficult a challenge. The Golden Eagles were completely in charge, breezing past the Bears 111-78 at home. Oral Roberts was heavily favored coming into this contest, and the results showcase why.

Liberty is now 6-3 while Oral Roberts sits at 7-3. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Flames rank 26th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 60.3 on average. But the Golden Eagles enter the game with 86 points per game on average, good for ninth best in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.