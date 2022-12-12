Who's Playing

Liberty @ Oral Roberts

Current Records: Liberty 6-3; Oral Roberts 7-3

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Liberty Flames will be on the road. They will take on the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Mabee Center. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

The Flames took their contest at home last week with ease, bagging a 101-49 victory over the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons.

Meanwhile, the Cent. Arkansas Bears typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Oral Roberts proved too difficult a challenge. Oral Roberts claimed a resounding 111-78 win over the Bears at home.

Liberty is expected to lose this next one by 4. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

The wins brought Liberty up to 6-3 and Oral Roberts to 7-3. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Flames rank 24th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 60.3 on average. But the Golden Eagles come into the game boasting the seventh most points per game in college basketball at 86. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a 4-point favorite against the Flames, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -107

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.