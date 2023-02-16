Who's Playing
North Dakota @ Oral Roberts
Current Records: North Dakota 10-17; Oral Roberts 23-4
What to Know
The North Dakota Fighting Hawks haven't won a game against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles since Jan. 8 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. North Dakota and Oral Roberts will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET at Mabee Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Things were close when the Fighting Hawks and the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks clashed this past Saturday, but North Dakota ultimately edged out the opposition 76-73.
Meanwhile, Oral Roberts was able to grind out a solid win over the Western Illinois Leathernecks this past Saturday, winning 82-73.
The wins brought North Dakota up to 10-17 and the Golden Eagles to 23-4. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: North Dakota has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.10% from the floor on average, which is the sixth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Oral Roberts' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with a 48.70% field goal percentage, good for 14th best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Oral Roberts have won seven out of their last ten games against North Dakota.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Oral Roberts 84 vs. North Dakota 72
- Feb 19, 2022 - Oral Roberts 87 vs. North Dakota 73
- Jan 20, 2022 - Oral Roberts 80 vs. North Dakota 76
- Mar 07, 2021 - Oral Roberts 76 vs. North Dakota 65
- Jan 09, 2021 - Oral Roberts 74 vs. North Dakota 57
- Jan 08, 2021 - North Dakota 72 vs. Oral Roberts 71
- Feb 06, 2020 - North Dakota 74 vs. Oral Roberts 68
- Jan 11, 2020 - Oral Roberts 88 vs. North Dakota 73
- Feb 16, 2019 - North Dakota 85 vs. Oral Roberts 73
- Jan 03, 2019 - Oral Roberts 83 vs. North Dakota 72