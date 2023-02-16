Who's Playing

North Dakota @ Oral Roberts

Current Records: North Dakota 10-17; Oral Roberts 23-4

What to Know

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks haven't won a game against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles since Jan. 8 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. North Dakota and Oral Roberts will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET at Mabee Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Things were close when the Fighting Hawks and the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks clashed this past Saturday, but North Dakota ultimately edged out the opposition 76-73.

Meanwhile, Oral Roberts was able to grind out a solid win over the Western Illinois Leathernecks this past Saturday, winning 82-73.

The wins brought North Dakota up to 10-17 and the Golden Eagles to 23-4. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: North Dakota has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.10% from the floor on average, which is the sixth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Oral Roberts' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with a 48.70% field goal percentage, good for 14th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oral Roberts have won seven out of their last ten games against North Dakota.