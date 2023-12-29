Halftime Report

Who's Playing

USC Trojans @ Oregon Ducks

Current Records: USC 6-5, Oregon 8-3

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on schedule as the Oregon Ducks and the USC Trojans are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on December 28th at Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Last Thursday, the Ducks were able to grind out a solid victory over the Golden Flashes, taking the game 84-70. The victory was just what Oregon needed coming off of a 83-63 loss in their prior match.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Oregon to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jermaine Couisnard, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and ten rebounds. Those 27 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Jackson Shelstad, who scored 15 points along with five assists and four steals.

Meanwhile, USC finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. Everything went their way against the Hornets last Tuesday as the Trojans made off with a 79-59 win. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 39-18.

USC's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Isaiah Collier led the charge by scoring 11 points along with six assists and five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Kobe Johnson, who scored 11 points along with eight rebounds.

The Ducks are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 8-3 record this season. As for the Trojans, they now have a winning record of 6-5.

Thursday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Oregon have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like USC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, Oregon is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their 11th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-5 against the spread).

Odds

Oregon is a slight 2.5-point favorite against USC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

Series History

USC has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Oregon.