Who's Playing

Iowa Hawkeyes @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Current Records: Iowa 13-9, Penn State 11-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

TV: Big Ten Network

What to Know

Penn State will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Iowa Hawkeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Bryce Jordan Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Penn State proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Hoosiers by a score of 85-71. The win made it back-to-back wins for Penn State.

Penn State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Ace Baldwin Jr. led the charge by scoring 22 points along with eight assists and two steals. Another player making a difference was Zach Hicks, who scored 19 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 79-77 win over the Buckeyes on Friday.

Tony Perkins was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 20 points along with seven rebounds. He is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 20 or more in the last five games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Payton Sandfort, who scored 15 points along with two steals and two blocks.

The victory got the Nittany Lions back to even at 11-11. As for the Hawkeyes, their win bumped their record up to 13-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Penn State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76 points per game. However, it's not like Iowa struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Penn State didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Hawkeyes in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, but they still walked away with a 83-79 win. Does Penn State have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Hawkeyes turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Iowa is a slight 1-point favorite against Penn State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 1.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 162 points.

Series History

Penn State and Iowa both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.