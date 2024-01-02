Who's Playing

N. Carolina Tar Heels @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Current Records: N. Carolina 9-3, Pittsburgh 9-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

N. Carolina and Pittsburgh are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2017, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Petersen Events Center. Pittsburgh took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on N. Carolina, who comes in off a win.

N. Carolina scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Friday. They steamrolled past the Buccaneers 105-60 at home. When it comes to teams that have lost (badly) to N. Carolina, N. Carolina is are in good company: they have won four games by 22 points or more this season.

N. Carolina can attribute much of their success to RJ Davis, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten assists. That's the first time this season that Davis posted ten or more assists. Another player making a difference was Jalen Washington, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Pittsburgh's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 81-73 to the Orange.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Carlton Carrington, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds and five assists.

The Tar Heels' win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-3. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 89.3 points per game. As for the Panthers, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: N. Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Pittsburgh struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

N. Carolina and Pittsburgh were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in February of 2023, but N. Carolina came up empty-handed after a 65-64 defeat. Can N. Carolina avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Pittsburgh and N. Carolina both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.