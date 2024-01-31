Who's Playing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Current Records: Wake Forest 13-6, Pittsburgh 12-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Pittsburgh is on a three-game streak of home losses, Wake Forest a three-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Petersen Events Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Saturday, the Panthers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 72-68 to the Hurricanes.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Blake Hinson, who scored 21 points along with nine rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jaland Lowe, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest managed to keep up with N. Carolina until halftime on Monday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Demon Deacons suffered a painful 85-64 defeat at the hands of the Tar Heels. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Wake Forest has scored all season.

Like Wake Forest, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Andrew Carr led the charge by scoring 14 points along with five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Hunter Sallis, who scored 18 points.

Wake Forest struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Panthers' loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 12-8. As for the Demon Deacons, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Pittsburgh hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.8 points per game. However, it's not like Wake Forest struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Pittsburgh skirted past Wake Forest 81-79 when the teams last played back in January of 2023. Does Pittsburgh have another victory up their sleeve, or will Wake Forest turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Wake Forest has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Pittsburgh.