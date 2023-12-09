Who's Playing

Alabama Crimson Tide @ Purdue Boilermakers

Current Records: Alabama 6-2, Purdue 8-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum -- Toronto, Ontario

Coca-Cola Coliseum -- Toronto, Ontario TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Purdue Boilermakers will face off against the Alabama Crimson Tide at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

We saw a pretty high 159-over/under line set for Purdue's previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They put the hurt on the Hawkeyes with a sharp 87-68 win on Monday.

Among those leading the charge was Zach Edey, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 12 rebounds. He is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now blocked two or more in the last four games he's played. Lance Jones was another key contributor, scoring 17 points.

Meanwhile, Alabama was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They were the clear victor by a 89-65 margin over the Red Wolves. Winning is a bit easier when you nail seven more threes than your opponent, as Alabama did.

Alabama can attribute much of their success to Mohamed Wague, who scored 12 points along with 7 rebounds and 4 steals. Another player making a difference was Mark Sears, who scored 13 points along with 6 assists.

The Boilermakers have yet to lose a game at home this season, leaving them with a 8-1 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 90.8 points per game. As for the Crimson Tide, their win bumped their record up to 6-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Purdue have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Alabama struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Alabama is a solid 6-point favorite against Purdue, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160.5 points.

