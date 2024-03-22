Who's Playing

Grambling State Tigers @ Purdue Boilermakers

Current Records: Grambling State 17-14, Purdue 28-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Grambling State has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They and the Purdue Boilermakers are set to clash at 7:25 p.m. ET on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in a SWAC postseason contest. Grambling State has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Grambling State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They walked away with an 88-81 win over the Bobcats. Grambling State was down 53-39 with 14:37 left in the second half but they still came back for the handy seven-point victory.

Grambling State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jourdan Smith led the charge by almost dropping a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds. Jimel Cofer was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, after a string of six wins, Purdue's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 76-75 to the Badgers.

Purdue's defeat came about despite a quality game from Zach Edey, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 11 rebounds. Edey hasn't dropped below 22 points for ten straight games.

The Tigers are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 matches, which provided a massive bump to their 21-14 record this season. As for the Boilermakers, their loss dropped their record down to 29-4.

Odds

Purdue is a big 27-point favorite against Grambling State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 26-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

