Who's Playing
Brown Bears @ Rhode Island Rams
Current Records: Brown 2-8, Rhode Island 5-3
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Rhode Island Rams will be playing at home against the Brown Bears at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Thomas M. Ryan Center. The timing is sure in Rhode Island's favor as the squad sits on five straight wins at home while Brown has not had much luck on the away from home, with four straight road losses.
Last Saturday, the Rams lost to the Friars on the road by a decisive 84-69 margin. Rhode Island has not had much luck with Providence recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.
Meanwhile, the Bears came up short against the Black Bears on Sunday and fell 60-49.
Even though they lost, Brown were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Maine only pulled down four.
The Rams' loss dropped their record down to 5-3. As for the Bears, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-8 record this season.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Rhode Island have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Brown struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.
Rhode Island and Brown were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, but Rhode Island came up empty-handed after a 59-58 loss. Can Rhode Island avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Rhode Island has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Brown.
- Dec 07, 2022 - Brown 59 vs. Rhode Island 58
- Jan 02, 2020 - Brown 85 vs. Rhode Island 75
- Nov 28, 2018 - Rhode Island 71 vs. Brown 51
- Nov 28, 2017 - Rhode Island 86 vs. Brown 62
- Nov 16, 2016 - Rhode Island 79 vs. Brown 72
- Dec 30, 2015 - Rhode Island 88 vs. Brown 85