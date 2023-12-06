Who's Playing

Brown Bears @ Rhode Island Rams

Current Records: Brown 2-8, Rhode Island 5-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

What to Know

The Rhode Island Rams will be playing at home against the Brown Bears at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Thomas M. Ryan Center. The timing is sure in Rhode Island's favor as the squad sits on five straight wins at home while Brown has not had much luck on the away from home, with four straight road losses.

Last Saturday, the Rams lost to the Friars on the road by a decisive 84-69 margin. Rhode Island has not had much luck with Providence recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Meanwhile, the Bears came up short against the Black Bears on Sunday and fell 60-49.

Even though they lost, Brown were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Maine only pulled down four.

The Rams' loss dropped their record down to 5-3. As for the Bears, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-8 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Rhode Island have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Brown struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Rhode Island and Brown were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, but Rhode Island came up empty-handed after a 59-58 loss. Can Rhode Island avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Rhode Island has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Brown.