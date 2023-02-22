Who's Playing

George Washington @ Rhode Island

Current Records: George Washington 13-14; Rhode Island 8-18

What to Know

The Rhode Island Rams haven't won a game against the George Washington Colonials since Feb. 8 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Rams will stay at home another game and welcome George Washington at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 22 at Thomas M. Ryan Center. George Washington should still be riding high after a victory, while Rhode Island will be looking to right the ship.

Rhode Island suffered a grim 69-45 defeat to the Massachusetts Minutemen this past Saturday. Guard Jalen Carey had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, George Washington narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the St. Bonaventure Bonnies 83-81. The Colonials' guard Brendan Adams looked sharp as he had 28 points along with seven boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Rams are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 3-7 against the spread when favored.

Rhode Island is now 8-18 while George Washington sits at 13-14. Two stats to keep an eye on: Rhode Island is stumbling into the contest with the 23rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.6 on average. The Colonials have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 14th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.25

Odds

The Rams are a 3-point favorite against the Colonials, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Rhode Island and George Washington both have four wins in their last eight games.