Who's Playing

Youngstown State Penguins @ Robert Morris Colonials

Current Records: Youngstown State 4-3, Robert Morris 2-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

Robert Morris and Youngstown State are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2017, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at UPMC Events Center. Robert Morris might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 16 turnovers on Wednesday.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.3% worse than the opposition, a fact Robert Morris found out the hard way. They took a 77-59 bruising from the Norse. The over/under was set at 135.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Youngstown State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 22 points or more this season. They blew past the Vikings 94-69. The oddsmakers were on Youngstown State's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

The Colonials bumped their record down to 2-5 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 63.0 points per game. As for the Penguins, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 4-3 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Robert Morris have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Youngstown State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Everything went Robert Morris' way against Youngstown State when the teams last played back in February as Robert Morris made off with a 83-64 win. Will Robert Morris repeat their success, or does Youngstown State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Robert Morris and Youngstown State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.