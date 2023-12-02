Who's Playing
Youngstown State Penguins @ Robert Morris Colonials
Current Records: Youngstown State 4-3, Robert Morris 2-5
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Robert Morris and Youngstown State are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2017, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at UPMC Events Center. Robert Morris might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 16 turnovers on Wednesday.
It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.3% worse than the opposition, a fact Robert Morris found out the hard way. They took a 77-59 bruising from the Norse. The over/under was set at 135.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.
Youngstown State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 22 points or more this season. They blew past the Vikings 94-69. The oddsmakers were on Youngstown State's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
The Colonials bumped their record down to 2-5 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 63.0 points per game. As for the Penguins, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 4-3 record this season.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Robert Morris have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Youngstown State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.
Everything went Robert Morris' way against Youngstown State when the teams last played back in February as Robert Morris made off with a 83-64 win. Will Robert Morris repeat their success, or does Youngstown State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Robert Morris and Youngstown State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 21, 2023 - Robert Morris 83 vs. Youngstown State 64
- Jan 05, 2023 - Youngstown State 78 vs. Robert Morris 56
- Mar 01, 2022 - Robert Morris 77 vs. Youngstown State 73
- Feb 13, 2022 - Robert Morris 73 vs. Youngstown State 68
- Jan 05, 2022 - Youngstown State 64 vs. Robert Morris 60
- Feb 06, 2021 - Youngstown State 70 vs. Robert Morris 66
- Feb 05, 2021 - Youngstown State 84 vs. Robert Morris 78
- Dec 04, 2019 - Youngstown State 81 vs. Robert Morris 70
- Nov 28, 2018 - Robert Morris 76 vs. Youngstown State 56
- Nov 29, 2017 - Robert Morris 81 vs. Youngstown State 74