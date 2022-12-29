Who's Playing

PFW @ Robert Morris

Current Records: PFW 9-4; Robert Morris 6-7

What to Know

The Robert Morris Colonials are 1-3 against the PFW Mastodons since December of 2020, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. The Colonials and PFW will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET at UPMC Events Center. Robert Morris is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

The stars were brightly shining for Robert Morris in a 77-66 win over the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but last week PFW proved too difficult a challenge. Everything went PFW's way against the Screaming Eagles as they made off with an 83-59 victory.

Their wins bumped the Colonials to 6-7 and the Mastodons to 9-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Robert Morris and PFW clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

PFW have won three out of their last four games against Robert Morris.