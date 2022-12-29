Who's Playing
PFW @ Robert Morris
Current Records: PFW 9-4; Robert Morris 6-7
What to Know
The Robert Morris Colonials are 1-3 against the PFW Mastodons since December of 2020, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. The Colonials and PFW will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET at UPMC Events Center. Robert Morris is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
The stars were brightly shining for Robert Morris in a 77-66 win over the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash last Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but last week PFW proved too difficult a challenge. Everything went PFW's way against the Screaming Eagles as they made off with an 83-59 victory.
Their wins bumped the Colonials to 6-7 and the Mastodons to 9-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Robert Morris and PFW clash.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
PFW have won three out of their last four games against Robert Morris.
- Jan 21, 2022 - PFW 86 vs. Robert Morris 62
- Jan 09, 2022 - PFW 76 vs. Robert Morris 70
- Dec 27, 2020 - PFW 87 vs. Robert Morris 82
- Dec 26, 2020 - Robert Morris 102 vs. PFW 88