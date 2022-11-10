Who's Playing

Sacred Heart @ Rutgers

Current Records: Sacred Heart 1-0; Rutgers 1-0

What to Know

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will play host again and welcome the Sacred Heart Pioneers to Jersey Mike's Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Thursday. RU earned an 86-63 win in their most recent contest against Sacred Heart in November of 2020.

The Scarlet Knights took their game at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 75-35 victory over the Columbia Lions. RU got double-digit scores from five players: Cam Spencer (17), Aundre Hyatt (12), Paul Mulcahy (10), Clifford Omoruyi (10), and Mawot Mag (10).

Meanwhile, Sacred Heart beat the Hartford Hawks 77-70 on Tuesday.

RU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 20.5-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's matchup on Monday, where they covered a 19-point spread.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Cam Spencer will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 17 points and five assists along with six steals on Monday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Sacred Heart's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Scarlet Knights are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Pioneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Rutgers won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.