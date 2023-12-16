Who's Playing

Iona Gaels @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Current Records: Iona 4-6, Saint Joseph's 8-2

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

What to Know

Iona has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will take on the Saint Joseph's Hawks in a holiday battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at UBS Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Sunday, the Gaels earned a 61-54 win over the Red Flash.

Meanwhile, Saint Joseph's came tearing into Sunday's game with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11.8 points) and they left with even more momentum. They snuck past the Tigers with a 74-70 victory.

Among those leading the charge was Lynn Greer III, who scored 18 points along with six rebounds and four steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Greer III has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Erik Reynolds II, who scored 21 points.

The Gaels' win bumped their record up to 4-6. As for the Hawks, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-2.