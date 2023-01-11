Who's Playing

George Mason @ Saint Louis

Current Records: George Mason 10-6; Saint Louis 10-6

What to Know

The Saint Louis Billikens are 7-2 against the George Mason Patriots since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. Saint Louis and GMU will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 8 p.m. ET at Chaifetz Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Billikens proved too difficult a challenge. Saint Louis blew past St. Bonaventure 78-55. Saint Louis' guard Yuri Collins did his thing and dropped a double-double on 14 dimes and 11 points in addition to five rebounds. That's the fourth consecutive matchup in which Collins has had at least ten assists.

Meanwhile, the Patriots strolled past the Loyola Chicago Ramblers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 86-75. GMU's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but forward Josh Oduro led the charge as he posted a double-double on 17 points and 12 boards.

The Billikens are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought Saint Louis up to 10-6 and GMU to 10-6. Two stats to keep an eye on: Saint Louis is 354th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.2 on average. GMUs have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the game with the 18th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.99

Odds

The Billikens are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Patriots, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Saint Louis have won seven out of their last nine games against George Mason.