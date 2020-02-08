How to watch Saint Mary's vs. Gonzaga: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Saint Mary's vs. Gonzaga basketball game
Who's Playing
Gonzaga @ Saint Mary's
Current Records: Gonzaga 24-1; Saint Mary's 20-5
What to Know
A West Coast battle is on tap between the #2 Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Saint Mary's Gaels at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at University Credit Union Pavilion. Zags is looking to extend their current 16-game winning streak.
Zags had enough points to win and then some against the Loyola Marymount Lions on Thursday, taking their matchup 85-67. Forward Drew Timme and forward Filip Petrusev were among the main playmakers for the Bulldogs as the former had 17 points along with eight rebounds and the latter had 21 points in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Saint Mary's beat the San Diego Toreros 66-60 on Thursday. The Gaels relied on the efforts of guard Jordan Ford, who had 19 points and six assists, and forward Malik Fitts, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 14 boards.
When the two teams previously met in March of last year, Zags lost to Saint Mary's by a decisive 60-47 margin. The loss knocked Zags out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at Saint Mary's with a vengeful fire.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a solid 6-point favorite against the Gaels, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 148
Series History
Gonzaga have won seven out of their last 11 games against Saint Mary's.
- Mar 12, 2019 - Saint Mary's 60 vs. Gonzaga 47
- Mar 02, 2019 - Gonzaga 69 vs. Saint Mary's 55
- Feb 09, 2019 - Gonzaga 94 vs. Saint Mary's 46
- Feb 10, 2018 - Gonzaga 78 vs. Saint Mary's 65
- Jan 18, 2018 - Saint Mary's 74 vs. Gonzaga 71
- Mar 07, 2017 - Gonzaga 74 vs. Saint Mary's 56
- Feb 11, 2017 - Gonzaga 74 vs. Saint Mary's 64
- Jan 14, 2017 - Gonzaga 79 vs. Saint Mary's 56
- Mar 08, 2016 - Gonzaga 85 vs. Saint Mary's 75
- Feb 20, 2016 - Saint Mary's 63 vs. Gonzaga 58
- Jan 21, 2016 - Saint Mary's 70 vs. Gonzaga 67
-
