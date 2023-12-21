Who's Playing

South Dakota Coyotes @ San Diego Toreros

Current Records: South Dakota 7-5, San Diego 8-4

The San Diego Toreros will be home for the holidays to greet the South Dakota Coyotes at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jenny Craig Pavilion. San Diego will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Last Friday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Toreros beat the Vikings 69-65.

San Diego relied on the efforts of Kevin Patton Jr., who scored 14 points along with five rebounds, and Wayne McKinney III, who scored 21 points along with six rebounds and five assists. McKinney III continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 30.6% worse than the opposition, a fact South Dakota found out the hard way on Tuesday. They suffered a bruising 96-76 defeat at the hands of the Roadrunners. South Dakota has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Toreros' win bumped their record up to 8-4. As for the Coyotes, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: San Diego have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like South Dakota struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, San Diego is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points.

San Diego is a big 8.5-point favorite against South Dakota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

