Who's Playing

Fresno State Bulldogs @ San Fran. Dons

Current Records: Fresno State 6-5, San Fran. 9-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California

War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Fresno State has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the San Fran. Dons at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at War Memorial Gymnasium.

Fresno State fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Portland State on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They lost 75-72 to the Vikings on a last-minute jump shot From KJ Allen. Fresno State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Fresno State's loss came about despite a quality game from Enoch Boakye, who scored 12 points along with seven rebounds and four blocks. Those four blocks set a new season-high mark for him.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 53 points in their last match, San Fran. made sure to put some points up on the board against N. Arizona on Wednesday. The Dons took their match at home with ease, bagging a 91-51 win over the Lumberjacks. With that victory, San Fran. brought their scoring average up to 76.1 points per game.

San Fran. can attribute much of their success to Malik Thomas, who scored 19 points, and Jonathan Mogbo, who scored 16 points along with nine rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Thomas has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Marcus Williams, who scored 12 points along with six assists.

The Bulldogs' loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-5. As for the Dons, their victory was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 9-4.

Friday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Fresno State just can't miss this season, having made 49.4% of their shots per game. However, it's not like San Fran. struggles in that department as they've made 48.5% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Fresno State came up short against San Fran. when the teams last played back in November of 2022, falling 67-60. Can Fresno State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

San Fran. has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Fresno State.