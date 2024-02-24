Who's Playing

Pepperdine Waves @ San Fran. Dons

Current Records: Pepperdine 12-17, San Fran. 21-7

Pepperdine is 2-8 against the Dons since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a West Coast battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at War Memorial Gymnasium. San Fran. took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Pepperdine, who comes in off a win.

Last Wednesday, the Waves made easy work of the Tigers and carried off a 89-70 victory. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 46-25.

Michael Ajayi was a one-man wrecking crew for Pepperdine as he dropped a double-double on 30 points and 17 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jevon Porter, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, San Fran. unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Tuesday. They took a 70-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Gaels.

Despite the defeat, San Fran. got a solid performance out of Marcus Williams, who scored 26 points.

The Waves have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a massive bump to their 12-17 record this season. As for the Dons, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 21-7.

Pepperdine is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Pepperdine's opponent in mind: they have a solid 6-3 record against the spread vs the Dons over their last nine matchups.

While only Pepperdine took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, San Fran. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites at home.

San Fran. is a big 14-point favorite against Pepperdine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

San Fran. has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Pepperdine.