Who's Playing

Grambling Tigers @ SE Louisiana Lions

Current Records: Grambling 2-8, SE Louisiana 3-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana

University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After four games on the road, SE Louisiana is heading back home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Grambling Tigers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at University Center. SE Louisiana will be strutting in after a victory while Grambling will be stumbling in from a loss.

On Saturday, the Lions earned a 61-55 win over the Racers. The victory was just what SE Louisiana needed coming off of a 89-60 loss in their prior contest.

SE Louisiana's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Nick Caldwell, who scored 23 points along with nine rebounds. Caldwell continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Less helpful for SE Louisiana was Alec Woodard's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Grambling's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their seventh straight loss. They took a 68-56 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs. Grambling found out winning isn't easy when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent.

Grambling's loss came about despite a quality game from Kintavious Dozier, who scored 16 points along with five rebounds.

The Lions' win ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 3-8. As for the Tigers, their loss was their sixth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-8.

SE Louisiana was able to grind out a solid victory over Grambling in their previous matchup back in December of 2020, winning 77-70. Does SE Louisiana have another victory up their sleeve, or will Grambling turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Grambling has won 3 out of their last 4 games against SE Louisiana.